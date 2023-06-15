Eid Al Adha 2023: Where to watch the fireworks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

If you are staying in the UAE for the Eid Al Adha holiday, which is expected to begin on June 27, here are some spots to visit to add extra sparkle to the celebrations.

Dubai Festival City Mall

The mall's Festival Bay will put on a fireworks show on the second day of Eid Al Adha.

The exact time is yet to be confirmed, but you can while away the hours by catching a bite at one of the many restaurants dotted about the waterfront arena.

The Bay is also home to the gigantic screens that are part of Imagine, the award-winning fountain, laser and sound projection that puts on daily shows after sunset.

Lapita Hotel, Dubai

The Polynesian-themed hotel at Dubai Parks and Resorts will have a fireworks show every day from June 27 to July 1, at 9pm.

Lapita also has a kids-go-free offer, through which children under 12 can stay and dine for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Youngsters can also enjoy a meet-and-greet with characters from the Emirati animated series Shaabiat Al Cartoon on June 30 and July 1, as well as daily interactions with the hotel's Smurf mascots.

Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi

The Yas Island destination will host fireworks shows on June 28, 29 and 30, at 9pm.

These can be viewed from the walkway of the waterfront destination, or from one of the surrounding restaurants.