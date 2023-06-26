Dubai RTA announces free parking for Eid Al Adha holiday

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority has announced free parking for the four days of the Eid Al Adha holiday.

The transport authority said parking will be free of charge from Tuesday, June 27, until Friday, June 30.

However, drivers must still pay to use multi-storey car parks, said officials.

The RA also announced that Dubai Metro will operate an hour later during part of the holiday.

Services are usually from 5am until midnight – except Fridays, when trains run until 1am.

During the Eid Al Adha holiday, Red and Green line services will operate from Thursday to Saturday from 5am to 1am and on Sunday from 8am to 1am.

The RTA said this is to ensure an “easy commute for passengers”.

The Eid Al Adha holiday will begin on Tuesday for public and private sector workers.

With the weekend included, many public and private sector workers will have a six-day break to mark the festivities.

The RTA advised travellers flying overseas during the holiday to make use of Metro routes connecting directly to Dubai International Airport.

Holidaymakers should arrive at the airport at least four hours before their flight, the RTA said.

Dubai International Airport is braced for one of its busiest periods of the year, as the long Eid Al Adha break coincides with the traditional summer season surge in travel.