Dubai Police to increase patrols during Eid Al Adha holidays

More than 3,500 police officers and 465 traffic and security patrols will be deployed across Dubai during the Eid Al Adha break.

Dubai Police on Thursday said that it would assign extra officers to traffic duty to ensure smooth movement during the festivities.

Almost 800 security personnel from private companies will also monitor the emirate's markets and commercial centres.

A total of 165 lifeguards will be on patrol at Dubai's beaches, assisted by 10 marine boats and two helicopters.

There will be 123 ambulances, 738 paramedics and 75 civil defence vehicles also on standby.

The Eid holidays begin on Tuesday, with private and public sector staff enjoying a six-day break.

Work will resume on Monday, July 3.

Read more Eid Al Adha 2023 expected to begin on June 28 with six-day break in store

Maj Gen Abdullah Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief of operations and chairman of the Events Security Committee, said police patrols will be stationed at all major and tourist areas in Dubai as well as mosques.

“We will intensify patrols of all kinds to secure the city,” he said.

“We urge motorists to follow up traffic laws and speed limit to avoid accidents.”

He called on beachgoers to look keep a close eye on children and also issued a warning about using watercraft close to the shoreline.

“People who enjoy going to the beach and use jet skis shouldn't be near the beaches or families to avoid accidents,” Maj Gen Al Ghaithi added.

People are advised people to call 911 for all incidents that are not urgent.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai will have 11,621 taxis and 1,398 public buses on duty during the Eid holidays.