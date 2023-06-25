Dubai Metro operating hours extended for Eid Al Adha

Dubai Metro will operate for an additional hour during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority said trains would run from 5am until 1am each day until Sunday, July 2.

The amended timetable came into effect on Friday, the RTA said on social media on Sunday morning.

The mode of transport typically operates from 5am until midnight, apart from Fridays when services run until 1am the next day.

The RTA said the move had been made to ensure an "easy commute for passengers".

Eid Al Adha – the “festival of the sacrifice” – will be observed from Wednesday.

Many public and private sector workers will enjoy at least a six-day break from work to mark the festivities.

Paid leave will last from Tuesday until Friday, with work resuming the following morning for those not employed on weekend shifts.

The RTA has offered guidance for those will be travelling overseas during the holiday.

The Authority advised people to make use of Metro routes connecting directly to Dubai International Airport.

Holidaymakers should arrive at the airport at least four hours before their flight, the RTA said in a Tweet.

Dubai International Airport is braced for one of its busiest periods of the year, as the long Eid Al Adha break coincides with the traditional summer season surge in travel.

