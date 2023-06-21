Sheikh Hamdan shares hopes for safe return of passengers on missing Titanic submersible

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the people of the emirate are praying for the safe and “hopeful return home” of the five people on board the missing submersible that had been travelling to view the wreck of the RMS Titanic.

“While search teams are working hard to rescue passengers of the OceanGate Submarine: Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush; Dubai and its people pray for their safety and hopeful return home,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“We are following the updates anxiously and are unified in our prayers for them and their families during these difficult times.”

While search teams are working hard to rescue passengers of the OceanGate Submarine: Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush; Dubai and its people pray for their safety and hopeful return home. We are following the updates… — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 20, 2023

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were confirmed to be two of the passengers on board. A third is Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who lives in Dubai.

A French Navy pilot, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and the boss of tour company OceanGate, Stockton Rush, were believed to be the other members of the voyage.

READ MORE Titanic submarine passenger: Communication failed on my mission too

The Titanic wreck is located about 700km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Titanic tourist submersible goes missing – in pictures

Expand Autoplay The Titan submersible was taking five people to view the wreck of the Titanic when it went missing. AP

On Tuesday evening, the US Coast Guard and its Canadian counterpart said that the submersible has about 40 hours of air left.

Authorities are scouring a 20,000-square-kilometre area in the North Atlantic Ocean for the small vessel which has five people aboard.