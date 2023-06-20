Missing submersible has about 40 hours of air left

The US Coastguard and its Canadian counterpart said that a submersible that went missing as it was descending to view the wreck of the RMS Titanic has about 40 hours of air left.

Authorities are scouring a 20,000-square-kilometre area in the North Atlantic Ocean for the small vessel which has five people aboard.

“There's about 40 hours of breathable air left based on [an] initial report,” Capt Jamie Frederick of the US Coastguard said.

“This is a very complex search and the unified team is working round the clock to bring all available assets and expertise to bear as quickly as possible in an effort to solve this very complex problem.”

Capt Frederick said so far search efforts have come up empty.

A retired US Coastguard captain has described the difficulties search and rescue crews face.

“I can guarantee that they are scouring the globe for assets that are capable of even operating at the depths where the Titanic is,” Andrew Norris, who retired in 2016 after 26 years of active duty, told The National.

The biggest challenge is that even if the submersible is located on the ocean floor, there are no vessels in existence that can transfer them, so any sort of sub-to-sub rescue is impossible.

The wreck of the Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage in 1912, lies at a depth of 4,000 metres, where it is pitch black and water pressure is about 400 times greater than at the surface.

The Titan submersible was taking five people to view the wreck of the Titanic when it went missing. AP

He said the only hope for the tourist submersible is if the pilot is somehow able to untangle the vessel from whatever might be pinning it underwater – if that is what is happening.

The sub, which went missing on Sunday, only has enough air to last until early on Thursday.

“That's all that strikes me as a realistic chance. It's a very, very, very, very slim chance. But to me, that's the only one that's even feasible,” he said.

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were confirmed to be two of the passengers on board. A third is Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who lives in Dubai.

A French Navy pilot, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and the boss of tour company OceanGate, Stockton Rush, were believed to be the other members of the voyage

The Titanic wreck is located 600km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada,

The US Coastguard is likely to conduct an aerial search of the area as well as use underwater sonar to search for the missing vessel.

“If it's on the surface the procedures are well known and well honed,” said Mr Norris. “If it's not, then you're left with an underwater search and that's completely sort of out of the coastguard's wheelhouse.”