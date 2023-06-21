Hamish Harding family put 'great faith and trust' in Titanic submarine rescue

The family of a British explorer missing on a Titanic tourist submarine are putting their "trust and faith" in rescue operations and hope to welcome him home.

Hamish Harding, who turns 59 on Saturday, is one of five in a submersible that went on a deep-sea journey to explore the wreckage in the North Atlantic Ocean.

But contact was lost with the submarine, named Titan, a little more than an hour after the journey began on Sunday.

The vessel has about 40 hours of air left.

On Tuesday, a statement issued by Action Aviation, an aircraft brokerage company that Mr Harding owns, said the company and his family were grateful for the messages of support.

"Action Aviation herewith confirms that our esteemed chairman, Hamish Harding, is currently on board the Titan submersible at the Titanic site.

"Both the Harding family and the team at Action Aviation are very grateful for all the kind messages of concern and support from our friends and colleagues.

"We are thankful for the continued efforts of the authorities and companies that have stepped in to aid in the rescue efforts.

"We put great faith and trust in their expertise.

"The team at Action Aviation are extremely proud of Hamish and we look forward to welcoming him home. The Harding family and Action Aviation politely request privacy at this time."

Missing Titanic submarine 'could have had catastrophic failure'

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman are also on board.

Read more Hunt for missing Titanic submarine: What we know so far

Reports said a French navy pilot, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and the boss of tour company OceanGate, Stockton Rush, are also on the submarine.

The Titanic wreck lies on the seabed about 1,400km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, at a depth of about 4km.

OceanGate offers $250,000 tours to see the remains of the Titanic, which sank in April 1912 after hitting an iceberg on its maiden voyage.

Mr Harding is known for his adventures, having reached the edge of space on a Blue Origin flight last year and explored the deepest point of the ocean in 2021.