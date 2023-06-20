Sheikha Latifa shares picture of baby daughter

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed has shared a heartwarming family picture of her new baby daughter on social media.

The chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced the birth of Sheikha Hind bint Faisal on Instagram last month.

She took to the online platform again on Monday to post a touching image of her child being cradled in the arms of her husband, Sheikh Faisal bin Saud.

The candid picture has already garnered more than 19,000 likes.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, right, at a conference held in Prague last year.

Sheikha Latifa has about 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Sheikh Khalid also shared the image with his 1.2 million followers on the social media channel.

Sheikha Latifa told of her love for her daughter in warm words accompanying the picture, saying she was “a part of my soul and a part of my heart”.

The new arrival is the latest addition to Dubai's ruling family.

In February, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the newest member of his family.

In a social media post, Sheikh Hamdan revealed he and his wife had welcomed a baby boy, named Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan.

Mohammed is Sheikh Hamdan's third child. He and Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed, who married in May 2019, had twins on May 20, 2021.