Sheikha Latifa announces birth of baby daughter

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed announced the birth of her baby daughter on Sunday.

The chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared her happy news on social media.

She said her child was named Hind bint Faisal.

"We were blessed today with a baby girl, Hind bint Faisal," Sheikha Latifa wrote on Instagram.

The post received more than 11,000 likes in a matter of hours.

Sheikha Latifa has about 1.7 million followers on the online platform.

The new arrival is the latest addition to Dubai's royal family.

In February, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the newest member of his family.

In a social media post, Sheikh Hamdan revealed he and his wife had welcomed a baby boy, named Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Mohammed was Sheikh Hamdan's third child. He and Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed, who married in May 2019, had twins on May 20, 2021.