Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

The Crown Prince of Dubai welcomed the new arrivals last month

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with his grandchildren Rashid and Sheika. Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Instagram
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with his grandchildren Rashid and Sheika. Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shared a heartwarming picture of his twin babies with their grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The Crown Prince of Dubai posted the joyful family moment to his Instagram and Twitter accounts, where he has more than sixteen million followers in total.

The photograph has amassed more than 64,000 likes and received more than 14,000 comments on Instagram alone.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai is seen cradling the young babies in his arms.

Sheikh Hamdan accompanied the Twitter post with the words 'God save them'.

Read More

The Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed holding his newborns. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / InstagramSheikh Hamdan welcomes twins Rashid and Sheikha into the world

13 facts about Sheikh Hamdan to celebrate 13 years as Crown Prince of Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed were sent messages of congratulations from across the nation after welcoming baby boy Rashid and sister Sheikha into the world last month.

Sheikh Hamdan announced the news to his legions of followers in style.

The Dubai Crown Prince, a popular figure on social media, shared an image of a pair of small feet, one pink and one blue, to represent his happy announcement.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed married in May, 2019.

Two of Sheikh Hamdan's brothers were also married during a ceremony described as a "joy of the nation".

Sheikh Hamdan - in pictures

Updated: June 29, 2021 08:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A staff member stands at an intensive care unit for Covid-19 patients at Rafik Hariri University Hospital. Reuters

Lebanon’s top hospital starts electricity rationing amid power cuts

Lebanon
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with his grandchildren Rashid and Sheika. Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

UAE
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
The Rove Expo 2020 is the only hotel on site at Expo 2020 Dubai and is taking bookings. Courtesy: Rove Hotels

Only hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai is now taking bookings – for Dh1,000 a night

Heritage
Emirates plans to extend the Iata Travel Pass to all routes across its network in the coming weeks. AP

Emirates to use Iata Travel Pass app on all routes within weeks

Aviation
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read