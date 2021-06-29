Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

The classic Leaning Tower of Pisa shot. Instagram / Faz3
Sheikh Hamdan in Uzbekistan, a place he says has a 'special place' in his heart. Instagram / Faz3
On the Skydeck in Chicago. Instagram / Faz3
In the cold in Canada in January 2018. Instagram / Faz3
Last year he also went on a cycling tour in Estonia: the crown prince often makes trips to places that are off the beaten track. Instagram / Faz3
With a teetering rock sculpture in Norway back in 2014. Instagram / Faz3
Exploring the glaciers of New Zealand, a country he called 'beautiful' back in May 2015. Instagram / Faz3
Wearing traditional dress in Japan. Instagram / Faz3
By a waterfall on one of the Faroe Islands, which are 18 rocky, volcanic islands between Iceland and Norway. Instagram / Faz3
A classic Paris shot. Instagram / Faz3
In one of his favourite places, Uzbekistan, back in 2015. Spot his dad, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, doing his signature move in the background. Instagram / Faz3
Cycling in San Francisco in 2015. Instagram / Faz3
Taking a snap with a young Tanzanian back in March, 2016. Instagram / Faz3
He's a huge fan of cycling, having been behind many cycling initiatives in Dubai, and he's definitely showing his support for the activity here. Instagram / Faz3
With the famous Uncle Saeed in Amsterdam in 2016. Instagram / Faz3
Here he is spearfishing, one of his favourite past times. Instagram / Faz3
Here's Sheikh Hamdan on the road in Algeria. Instagram / Faz3
A breathtaking photo of the Crown Prince in Yosemite National Park in the US. Instagram / Faz3
Here's the Crown Prince trekking through the nature of Yorkshire, in England. Instagram / Faz3
Sheikh Hamdan skiing in Aspen. Instagram / Faz3
He's a keen photographer, and is pictured here with a camera in Tanzania. Instagram / Faz3
At the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina last year. Instagram / Faz3
A morning coffee mid-air back in May 2016. Instagram / Faz3
In the clouds, with an amazing view on show in Canada back in January 2016. Instagram / Faz3
Driving through London in a Tesla. Instagram / Faz3
And here he in June, 2018, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Instagram / Faz3
Here he is at Royal Ascot in the UK last summer with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Instagram / Faz3
Here's a closer to home travel photo, with the Crown Prince hiking through Hatta. Instagram / Faz3
And here he is in a cloudy landscape, which is also likely to be from his trip in Canada. Instagram / Faz3
Here's a throwback Thursday to when he was at Sandhurst Royal Military College in the United Kingdom. Instagram / Faz3
Out for a walk in the Big Apple. Instagram / Faz3
The Crown Prince looking out over New York. Instagram / Faz3
At the airport in Algeria with his father and brother. Instagram / Faz3
Taking a moment in Italy back in 2015. Instagram / Faz3
Sheikh Hamdan in Paris. Instagram / Faz3
Trying a burger in Tokyo, Japan. Instagram / Faz3
The Crown Prince hiking in Scotland during this year's summer. Instagram / Faz3