Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shared a heartwarming picture of his twin babies with their grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The Crown Prince of Dubai posted the joyful family moment to his Instagram and Twitter accounts, where he has more than sixteen million followers in total.

The photograph has amassed more than 64,000 likes and received more than 14,000 comments on Instagram alone.

اللهـم احفظـهم 💙❤️💖 pic.twitter.com/9N7Qlbnnty — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 28, 2021

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai is seen cradling the young babies in his arms.

Sheikh Hamdan accompanied the Twitter post with the words 'God save them'.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed were sent messages of congratulations from across the nation after welcoming baby boy Rashid and sister Sheikha into the world last month.

Sheikh Hamdan announced the news to his legions of followers in style.

The Dubai Crown Prince, a popular figure on social media, shared an image of a pair of small feet, one pink and one blue, to represent his happy announcement.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed married in May, 2019.

Two of Sheikh Hamdan's brothers were also married during a ceremony described as a "joy of the nation".

