President Sheikh Mohamed meets Maltese leader in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed efforts to strengthen bilateral ties during talks on Monday with Maltese President George Vella, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

The two leaders spoke of the need to improve the relationship between the UAE and Malta through opportunities in investment, trade, renewable energy, food security, the environment and innovation.

They also explored ways to co-operate to tackle the threat of climate change ahead of the Cop28 climate conference, which will be hosted in Dubai later this year.

Mr Vella and his wife Miriam arrived in the UAE on Sunday, and were met by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-Operation.

It was a pleasure to meet the President of Malta @presidentmt in Abu Dhabi to explore ways to build on the longstanding relations between our countries. The UAE is keen to develop partnerships with all nations that strive for global stability and a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/IzVPr2ekIZ — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 19, 2023

Sheikh Mohamed received Mr Vella at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The UAE President expressed the country's commitment to enhancing sustainable partnerships and exchanging expertise with other countries with the aim of achieving shared development objectives.

Sheikh Mohamed also praised the continuing relationship with Malta, acknowledging the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

He also confirmed that the UAE is keen to continue working with Malta across areas such as industry, energy, and the digital and green economies.

Sheikh Mohamed acknowledged that the UAE is a key trading partner of Malta among the GCC states.

Mr Vella said that Malta is keen to increase trade with the UAE and open new areas of co-operation, especially in future economic sectors.

The meeting was attended by Ms Al Hashimy as well as Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, and Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.