President Sheikh Mohamed received by King of Bahrain at Abu Dhabi residence

UAE leader and host King Hamad discussed regional and international issues

President Sheikh Mohamed pictured meeting King Hamad of Bahrain in January. UAE Presidential Court
Jun 17, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed was on Saturday received by Bahrain's King Hamad at his Abu Dhabi residence.

During the meeting, the leaders reviewed the strong, historic bonds between their nations.

They talked about ways to strengthen bilateral ties and shared ambitions.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

The meeting was also attended by Lt Gen Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed, Adviser to the King for Diplomatic Affairs and several sheikhs and senior officials.

The leaders met in January in Abu Dhabi a day after regional leaders held talks in the capital.

The meeting included Oman's Sultan Haitham, Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, and President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Updated: June 17, 2023, 2:17 PM
