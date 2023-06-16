UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Russian President Vladimir Putin

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Friday.

During the bilateral meeting, Sheikh Mohamed said 'We hope that the world can be calmer so we can elevate this relationship'

Sheikh Mohamed added that his country is open to playing a role to help ease tensions and in particular when it comes to the war in Ukraine.

The UAE President is leading a delegation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, as economic ties grow between the two countries. He expressed his appreciation for the event, stating 'Thank you for giving the UAE a greater position for in this year's conference'. He stressed the importance of bilateral ties between both the public and private sectors, adding that 'tourism between the UAE and Russia has grown ... this is a major element in this relationship'

- This is a developing story ...