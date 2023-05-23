Sheikh Mohammed meets league champions Shabab Al Ahli

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has hosted Adnoc Pro League champions Shabab Al Ahli at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

During Monday's meeting, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the players, board of directors, technical and administrative staff on winning the trophy for the eighth time in the club's history.

He wished them further success and urged them to strive to achieve the best results.

“Success is yours because of your effort, determination, perseverance and team spirit,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “It is possible for you to get to the top spot, but maintaining it is the biggest challenge.”

Sheikh Mohammed posed for photos with the team and its staff.

“We congratulate Shabab Al Ahli team for their victory and wish that UAE sports remain a gathering place for our youth,” he tweeted.

Shabab Al Ahli won the 2022/23 Adnoc Pro League on May 8 with a round to spare when they beat Baniyas 2-1 on May 8.

The result meant the Dubai side could not be overtaken and they finished the season three points ahead of defending champions Al Ain, with Al Wahda third.

It was the club's eighth title and first since 2016, when they lifted the trophy as Al Ahli. The club merged with Al Shabab and Dubai club the following year.