Shabab Al Ahli crowned Adnoc Pro League champions with one round to spare

Shabab Al Ahli have won the 2022/23 Adnoc Pro League with one round to spare, marking the club’s first UAE championship since their 2017 merger.

The Dubai side, needing one victory from their remaining two matches, won 2-1 at Baniyas on Sunday night, meaning neither second-placed Al Ain - last season's league winners - nor Al Wahda in third could catch them.

Both teams sit three points off the summit, but have inferior head-to-head records against the newly crowned champions.

Against Baniyas, Shabab Al Ahli had to rebound from 1-0 down after Sasa Ivkovic gave the hosts the lead just after the hour.

However, two goals in three minutes turned around the game , with Azizjon Ganiev’s deflected effort drawing the visitors level and then Yahya Al Ghassani finishing brilliantly to give Shabab Al Ahli the decisive win.

There were scenes of celebration from the moment the final whistle went, where manager Leonardo Jardim was thrown into the air by his players and staff, and then soaked when the team gatecrashed his post-match press conference.

The former Monaco coach, who guided Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal to 2021 Champions League success, took charge of Shabab Al Ahli last summer.

The title triumph represents the club’s eighth in total, and first since 2016, when they lifted the trophy as Al Ahli. The club was then merged with Al Shabab and Dubai club the following year.

Shabab Al Ahli bring to a conclusion their league campaign at home to Ajman, although the date for the final round of Adnoc Pro League action has yet to be confirmed.