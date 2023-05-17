Tenants served notice as Palm Jumeriah's The Pointe tipped for redevelopment

Dubai's The Pointe attraction is tipped for redevelopment after tenants were served with eviction notices this week.

The decision comes amid soaring demand for property and entertainment on Palm Jumeirah.

It is believed the open-air venue, which features restaurants and, up until it closed on May 15, the world's tallest fountain show, will be given a major revamp.

Nakheel confirmed that the fountains will close but would not disclose the next plans. Restaurants lining the man-made bay said they have been given eviction notices this week.

“The tenants of The Pointe have been served notice, which is fully compliant with the Dubai Land Department laws, rules and regulations, as part of the future redevelopment of The Pointe,” a statement from the developer said.

“The tenants will have a period of 12 months to vacate and relocate, as per their individual circumstances.

“Nakheel is working closely with our valued tenants throughout this process. As a part of this redevelopment, The Fountain at The Pointe closed on May 15. Nakheel remains committed to ensuring the smoothest transition possible for its tenants during this time.”

There is no confirmation yet that the site could pave the way for waterfront homes, although it comes as Palm Jumeirah registered the highest sale prices per square foot in Dubai in April, at Dh4,635, up 4 per cent on the previous month.

The highest average annual apartment rents are also found in Palm Jumeirah at Dh263,762.

