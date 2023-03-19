My Dubai Rent: Estate agent enjoys Palm Jumeirah perks in Dh70,000 studio

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Ylenia Cossu, 48, pays Dh70,000 for a studio apartment overlooking Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare, where she has lived for four years.

Ms Cossu, who owns C&Y Real Estate, first came across the property when she sold it to its current owner, before snapping it up to rent for herself.

Currently, the Italian expat splits her rent across two cheques and hopes to eventually buy the apartment as an investment property, with the view to rent it out herself.

Despite being initially hesitant to live in a studio, Ms Cossu threw herself into lively shoreside living and has never looked back.

This week, she invited The National into her apartment to show us how she has transformed it into a small but stylish home.

Ylenia Cossu pays Dh70,000 for a studio apartment overlooking Palm Jumeirah's Club Vista Mare. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National

Why did you choose to live here and not somewhere else?

I work in real estate so I actually sold this property to a landlord and then he asked me to furnish it, which I did to such a high standard that I decided to rent it myself.

I wasn’t sure initially because it is quite small and I have a lot of clothes and shoes but the view and the environment won me over.

The beach is just a two-minute walk away and the apartment has gorgeous sea views. Inside, I chose absolutely everything myself. It was completely empty when I moved in, so it really feels like home and it always has done.

What kind of facilities do you have around you?

We have the beach, we have restaurants and everything is within walking distance.

There’s a running track nearby to do exercise and Nakheel Mall is just a few minutes away. Once you live on The Palm, you feel like you never have to leave it – everything is here.

In the morning, you can hear the birds singing and it’s really peaceful. On a night it transforms into a party place. The building is very nice, too. Everything is in good condition.

Do you think living there offers value for money?

I know from professional experience that this apartment is good value for money, not just because of the building itself but for all the facilities around it.

All the studios in this building go for between Dh70,000 and Dh80,000 a year, so I’m on the lower side of the scale and I’m very happy with what I get for that.

What would you change about where you live?

The terrace is huge and if I could change anything, it would be to have more of that space inside.

Like I said, it is a little bit of a squeeze, but I live here alone and it’s big enough for one person. If I had the chance, I would split it into a one-bedroom but I have put a partition in for the time being, which is a good compromise.

We don’t have a pool or a gym, unfortunately. We used to get access to the facilities at a building nearby but that was stopped. There are plans to give residents access to Riva Beach Club and that would be a nice bonus, although the beach is only a few steps away, so I can’t complain.

Do you see yourself living there much longer?

I just renewed the contract in January for another year, so I’ll be here until at least 2024.

The market is uncertain at the moment, so it’s not the right time to move, especially if you want to live somewhere like The Palm.

Ideally, I’d like to buy this apartment and rent it out on a short-term lease so I can move somewhere bigger, but I don’t think I’m ready to give up this view any time soon.