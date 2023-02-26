My Dubai Rent: Woman pays Dh47,000 for Dubai Marina studio minutes from the beach

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Sarah Sabbah, 24, said she pays Dh47,000 for a studio apartment that offers great views of Dubai Marina.

She said living in the marina offers her everything she could need within minutes.

Ms Sabbah, from Lebanon, works in the media sector and pays her annual rent with six cheques.

She invited The National into her apartment to show us how she has made it into a home and said has no intention of leaving any time soon.

Why did you choose to live here and not somewhere else?

I love going to the beach in JBR and it’s just a few minutes away from where I live. If I travel on my e-scooter I can be there in five minutes.

I work in Internet City, which is only a few minutes away as well, so that’s another plus for me.

It is an area that is very sports orientated and there are a lot of activities I take part in.

The community is quite young and vibrant too, which I love. There’s a great buzz surrounding the place.

I love the view I have of the marina because I’m facing the water and it’s relaxing to watch the boats in the harbour.

The building has a pool and a gym that is just amazing and there are saunas here too.

There’s also an area that acts as a rooftop garden, even though it’s midway up in the building, rather than at the top.

You can host parties there or even just relax and read a book.

Marina Walk is fantastic too, especially if you want to go for a run. There are plenty of restaurants and everything I could need is only a few minutes away.

If I need to go to a restaurant or salon, all I have to do is hop on my e-scooter.

Are you happy with what you are paying in rent?

I think it’s quite good for where I live, to be honest. I have been here for two and a half years and was paying Dh43,000 last year, but it went up a little bit this year.

Everyone keeps telling me I could get a bigger place for the same money if I moved farther out, but why would I?

It’s just convenient for me to stay here as I have the lifestyle I want and I wouldn’t be able to get that elsewhere.

What touches have you made to your apartment to make it feel more like your home?

Everyone says it’s just like I have been spat out into the apartment because there’s so much of me in it.

I have lots of pictures of friends and family. That way I am surrounded by people I love.

I am a very spiritual person and that’s portrayed in the apartment. There are a lot of vibrant colours because I don’t want it to feel dull.

There are also paintings in bright colours that I drew.

Is there anything you would change about your home if you could?

It can be a bit noisy because it’s so busy outside, which can be frustrating if I’m trying to sit on the balcony to read and relax.

I am about to contradict myself though because having said that, I do like to be in the energy and chaos when I go outside of the apartment.

