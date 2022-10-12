Intel to open AI research centre at Dubai Internet City

Intel, one of the world's largest technology companies, will open its first artificial intelligence research and development centre at Dubai Internet City (DIC), underscoring the emirate's appeal as a key destination in the GCC for establishing innovation facilities.

The first of its kind centre in the Middle East region will help accelerate its digital transformation by leveraging advanced AI software solutions, DIC said at Gitex Technology Week in Dubai on Tuesday.

“Dubai’s integrated business ecosystem and favourable economic climate have attracted the world’s largest companies whose innovations and insights have strengthened digital transformation not only in our emirate but also the wider region," Ammar Al Malik, executive vice president for commercial leasing at DIC operator Tecom Group, said in the statement.

"Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence are defining the future of all sectors, from manufacturing to education, and establishing a robust tech ecosystem to navigate this emerging and ever-evolving space gives Dubai a competitive edge beneficial to businesses, talent and economic growth.”

Digital transformation in the Middle East continues to accelerate on the back of economies that have become increasingly reliant on technology.

The UAE, which has been at the forefront of promoting the use of these innovations, has become a destination for major global companies looking to establish a research base that will serve the wider region.

Last month, US software company Oracle opened a technology collaboration centre in Abu Dhabi that aims to help public and private sector organisations leverage the use of emerging technology to boost their bottom lines.

Intel said the centre will work closely with Dubai's academic community and relocate a number of its AI experts from its global offices to build a strong talent pool for future products and technologies.

Among the sectors Intel's facility will focus on are health care, transportation and public safety, said Taha Khalifa, Intel's general manager for the Middle East.

The opening of the R&D centre is a "strong opportunity to collaborate across the region’s talented and growing technology ecosystem to help drive further AI innovation to fuel global solutions for many segments", he added.