Top five robots on display at Gitex 2022

Gitex 2022 is packed with innovation and new technology, including a host of robots to be used on an industrial scale.

While some took on a more humanoid form, others were built with service in mind and to take the manual labour out of menial tasks.

Here are the top five robots to look out for during the five-day exhibition that runs until Friday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Swiss-Mile surveillance robot

This four-legged friend can take on even the most rugged of terrain at speeds of up to 20 kilometres per hour.

It can stand on two legs in humanoid mode and can be used commercially in surveillance in large-scale inspections of buildings, or search and rescue.

It can carry up to 100kg and can be used for last-mile delivery. It is also waterproof up to a metre depth with a battery life of up to 10 hours. The robot costs about $200,000.

It’s day two of #Gitex2022 and we’re taking a look at the robots on show, this industrial surveillance robot by Swiss-Mile can carry up to 100kg, work underwater, climb and move at 20kmph - perfect for search and rescue operations or building assessments ⁦@TheNationalNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/VoyCECPLnU — Nick Webster (@NickWebster75) October 11, 2022

“It is perfect in a situation where you would not want to send a human, such as a building on fire or that is unstable,” said Marko Bjelonic, from Zurich-based Swiss-Mile.

“We are working on autonomy so it can climb anywhere and go from A to B without being told where to go.”

Mwafeq Robot, by Dewa

Similar to the Swiss Mile robot, Dewa uses its four-legged Spot Robots to detect faults and test connection points of high-voltage cables.

It can also be used safely to detect leakage in water pipes, conduct security and monitoring patrols and ensure construction works are aligned in hard-to-reach areas.

Specifications included multiple-angle cameras.

Ameca humanoid

Described as a platform of the future, Ameca is the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology.

On display in the Etisalat exhibition of Gitex, the android-type machine is designed specifically as a platform for development into future robotics technology.

Ameca is the perfect humanoid platform for human-robot interaction and mimics human responses, using Artificial Intelligence to learn.

Ottobot by Ottonomy

This delivery robot has proved a hit at airports in Cincinnati and Rome, where it delivers food and duty-free to waiting passengers.

Businesses can hire delivery robots with a subscription and custom-build them to add refrigeration or heating to keep food and beverage at the desired temperature.

The fully autonomous robots can deliver groceries and packages to kerbside, last mile and even indoor environments.

BHS technology robot microscope

A specially developed head-mounted display (HMD) allows a surgeon to interact with a robot arm that carries a microscope to allow more precision and speed during complex surgery.

The RoboticScope and HMD detect the head gestures of the surgeon and control the robot camera accordingly.

The surgeon has two digital micro displays right in front of their eyes, presenting a real-time 3D image of the operational field, while sensors in the HMD interpret head movements of the surgeons; robotic arm and camera head then carry out the corresponding movements with high precision.

It speeds up surgery and allows for a better patient and doctor experience.

Day one at Gitex – in pictures