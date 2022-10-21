Mayyas dazzle with electric performance at Dubai's The Pointe

Fresh from their stunning America's Got Talent victory last month, Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas thrilled crowds with an electric performance at The Pointe in Dubai on Friday evening.

The group performed twice as part of the Recognising Emerging Local Musicians (Relm) event, an initiative by The Pointe in partnership with social media company TikTok and music streaming platform Anghami, aimed at helping emerging musicians in the region to take their careers to the next level.

The performances marked the first time the group have performed together in the region outside of their home city of Beirut.

To perform in Dubai, the group wore black bedlah-style attire and danced with feathers, similar to their clothing and props for their first televised America's Got Talent audition in June.

Mayyas won season 17 of the American talent show last month to much acclaim. They took home the $1 million prize, as well as the opportunity to headline a Las Vegas show.

During the emotional two-hour finale, when the results from public voting were revealed, the group took to the stage alongside dancer Kristy Sellars for a mesmerising performance against a backdrop of gold lighting, for which judge Simon Cowell gave a standing ovation.

For the finale, Mayyas performed a co-ordinated dance featuring white feathered outfits and sparkling globes of light, winning a standing ovation from the judges and crowd.

Cowell said the performance was “astonishing”.

“Something has happened with you where I'm beginning to feel a buzz beyond the show. This has landed. It is global. It is huge. I don't think you can top that.”

Mayyas first made international headlines when they received a golden buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara for their performance during the auditions, securing their spot in the semi-finals. The video of the audition has nearly 20 million views on YouTube.

