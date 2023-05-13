World's largest fountain to be displayed for last time this weekend in Dubai

The world’s largest fountain will be displayed for the final time this weekend in Dubai.

The Palm Fountain, at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah, will close on Monday, it has been announced.

Its last shows will take place on Saturday and Sunday evening, The Pointe said on its official Instagram page.

“Watch the final fountain shows this weekend at The Pointe as the Palm Fountain will be closing on Monday, May 15th. Don't miss out and join us with your friends and family from Friday to Sunday,” the Instagram post read.

The National has reached out to Nakheel, which operates the fountain, for more information.

The Palm Fountain, spanning 14,000 square metres split across the east and west wings of The Pointe, opened in October 2020.

The two fountains feature 128 super shooters, capable of firing water more than 100 metres into the air, as well as 3,000 LED lights, which change colour as the fountains dance to music.

Upon its opening, it was officially named the world’s largest fountain by Guinness World Records, taking the title from the Dubai Fountain in Downtown Dubai, which formerly held the number one spot.

The fountain launched with a 20-song catalogue, featuring a mixture of classic and contemporary tracks spanning Arabic, Indian, Russian, Chinese, English and American numbers. And, in what was a world first, the show also featured Disney songs.

It has since played host to several special light shows, including for the UAE National Day and the Irish St Patrick’s Day. The final shows will play at half-hour intervals from sunset onwards.