Big Ticket Abu Dhabi warns of online scammers luring public with false lotto win claims

The host of the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw has warned contestants to be vigilant against online scammers luring in unwitting members of the public with false claims of jackpot wins.

Bouchra, the Moroccan co-host of the monthly raffle, said fraudsters were approaching contestants on social media, pretending to represent the Big Ticket.

In some cases, contestants were asked to share bank account details with the scammers.

“There are scammers who go on social media and pretend they are from the Big Ticket,” she said, speaking to The National.

“They set up fake accounts and ask them to share documents and bank account details.”

The draw has been taking place weekly since 1992 and often offers big money prizes.

Earlier this week, an Indian man won a jackpot prize of Dh20 million.

Be aware of warning signs

Verifying an approach from the Big Ticket is an easy process, said Bouchra.

“If you are a winner we will contact you by email and there will be a phone number for our hotline to call,” she said.

“You can verify you have won there and you can also check our website, where there will be a list of winners.

“There is an email address you can message, too.”

She added that the email notification for winners will also inform them to expect a call from a specified number.

Another giveaway that an approach is not genuine is being contacted to be told you have won on a day other than when the draw takes place, said Bouchra.

In addition to cash prizes, contestants can also win cars, such as Maseratis and Jeeps.

Entry to the monthly draw costs Dh500.

The highest cash prize has been Dh25 million.

That was the sum won by an Indian worker and 20 of his colleagues in November.

They each took home a prize of around Dh1.2 million.