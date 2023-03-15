What does March 15-ECD mean on your mobile phone?

UAE’s mobile network operators have temporarily changed their names to celebrate Emirati Children's Day.

Both Etisalat and Du are substituting the message 'March 15-ECD' where the network name usually appears in the top left-hand corner of mobile screens.

Emirati Children's Day is celebrated every year on March 15 to raise awareness about children’s rights and to emphasise that children should be allowed to grow in a healthy, safe and supportive environment.

It was first celebrated in 2018, following a directive issued by Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, and is observed on March 15 to coincide with the signing of the Arab Children's Rights Charter in 1983.

A series of events and activities are organised across the Emirates to mark the day.

Mobile phone networks in the UAE have previously changed their names to celebrate or mark historic events.

In 2018, they changed their name to 'WelcomePresChina' to mark the visit of President Xi Jinping of China. In 2020, they changed their name to 'UAE2Mars' to show support for the UAE's historic launch of the Hope probe on its mission to Mars.