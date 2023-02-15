President Sheikh Mohamed directs additional $50m in earthquake aid to Syria

Follow the latest news on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered an additional $50 million in aid to support people in Syria affected by last week's devastating earthquake.

According to Wam, $20m of the total donation will be allocated towards "humanitarian projects" in Syria, in response to an appeal made by the United Nations, in co-ordination with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The move is part of the UAE’s continued efforts to support the Syrian people and provide aid to those affected, Wam said.

The UAE leader last week pledged $100m in aid - divided equally between Turkey and Syria - to support relief efforts in both nations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, had also directed humanitarian aid worth Dh50 million through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to help Syrian people caught up in the disaster.

Countries all over the world are rallying to provide victims, many of whom have lost their homes, with provisions to survive the harsh conditions.

The UAE has sent 66 relief flights to support earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria, delivering 1,461 tonnes of aid, the Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday.

The Emirates has played a significant role in a major international response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the two countries.

The death toll from the disaster last Monday has climbed above 40,000, with millions more affected by the trail of destruction left behind.

The UAE's support is being carried out under Operation Gallant Knight/2, which is being led by the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent.

The mission has seen Emirati rescue teams deployed in life-saving operations as well as essential medical equipment being flown in.

The UAE's 50-bed field hospital, that recently arrived at Gaziantep Airport in Turkey as part of the raft of support, has begun receiving patients.