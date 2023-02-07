Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces Cabinet reshuffle

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced a UAE Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai confirmed a string of new ministerial appointments in a series of posts on social media.

Sheikh Mohammed said the changes had been made with the support of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Cabinet changes

Shamma Al Mazrui, previously Minister of State for Youth, has taken on the position of Minister of Community Development.

She replaces Hessa Buhumaid in the role, who will now serve as Minister of State.

Salem Al Qasimi, the UAE's Unesco delegate, has been named Minister of Culture and Youth.

Previous incumbent Noura Al Kaabi will now act as Minister of State.

Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi has been appointed secretary general of the Council of Ministers, a position carrying the rank of Minister of State.

Omar Al Olama has been appointed director general of the Prime Minister's Office, while retaining his position as Minister of State for Digital Economy, AI and Remote Working System.

Abdullah Nasser Lootah has been named chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, more widely known as the Nafis programme.

Nafis's remit is to lead the government's private sector Emiratisation drive.

Sheikh Mohammed said he would also "be in charge of the government knowledge exchange file with brotherly and friendly countries".

Looking to the future

"We are grateful and appreciative of Sister Hessa Buhumaid and Sister Noura Al Kaabi for their continuous and sincere efforts over the last period," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

"They will be assigned with new files. Our best wishes go out to the new ministers. We are always optimistic about the UAE's bright future."