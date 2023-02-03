President Sheikh Mohamed receives Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday received President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, in Abu Dhabi.

During their meeting at Al Shati Palace, the leaders spoke about various aspects of bilateral relations and ways to enhance ties.

Sheikh Mohamed wished further progress and prosperity for Belarus.

Mr Lukashenko thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his kind reception and emphasised his country's interest in strengthening relations with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security.