UAE's 50-bed field hospital in Turkey starts treating earthquake survivors

The UAE's 50-bed hospital that recently arrived at Gaziantep Airport in Turkey has begun receiving patients.

The hospital is fully equipped and has medical, technical and administrative teams to help people injured in the earthquakes that hit the country last week.

Delivered last week, the hospital has been set up in a 40,000-square-metre area and has 50 beds and four ICU beds.

Saeed Al Dhaheri, the UAE's ambassador to Turkey, accompanied by several Turkish officials, attended the inauguration of the hospital on Monday, news agency Wam reported.

The Emirati team in charge of the field hospital has co-ordinated with authorities in Turkey to identify the basic and urgent needs of victims, Mr Al Dhaheri said.

He thanked the Turkish authorities for providing the necessary support to the field hospital’s team, which will enable it to carry out its humanitarian mission.

Staff Brig Dr Abdullah Al Ghaithi, commander of the Emirates Relief Field Hospital, said that the hospital has various departments, including reception, screening, emergency, surgery, intensive care, dentistry, X-ray, laboratory, pharmacy and outpatient sections.

The hospital’s medical staff includes psychologists to help people suffering from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic disorder, he added.

The field hospital is classified as a level-three unit, meaning it is multidisciplinary, fully equipped and staffed, and has the capacity to carry out all major treatments.