EU sends 10 rescue teams to Turkey after devastating earthquake

The European Union has sent 10 rescue teams to Turkey after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Turkey and north-western Syria on Monday, killing at least 1,300 people.

Teams were sent from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania to support first responders on the ground, said European Commissioner for crisis management Janesz Lenarcic in a joint statement with the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Italy and Hungary have also offered their rescue teams to Turkey, according to the statement, which described the earthquake as “one of the strongest earthquakes in the region in more than 100 years”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the earthquake was the biggest disaster to hit the country since 1939.

The EU's Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services.

The statement did not mention that rescue teams had been sent to north-west Syria but said that the EU would support those affected by the earthquake through its humanitarian assistance programmes.

In a tweet, Mr Lenarcic said that “teams from the Netherlands & Romania are already on their way”.

In the wake of the earthquake in #Turkey this morning, we have activated the #EUCivilProtectionMechanism.



The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is coordinating the deployment of rescue teams from Europe.



Teams from the #Netherlands & #Romania are already on their way. — Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) February 6, 2023

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism was established in 2001 and includes EU countries and 8 additional states, including Turkey, Serbia and Norway.

The European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe stands “ready to continue helping in any way we can”.

“We stand in full solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria after the deadly earthquake that hit this morning,” she said.

Politicians across Europe offered support to Turkey and Syria.

Tobias Tunkel, Middle East and North Africa director at Germany’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted that Germany is helping Syria’s civil defence.

Mr Tunkel made reference to an emotional appeal made by an employee of the White Helmets, Syria’s Civil Defence which operates in the country's north-west region.

“Hundreds of civilians were killed and maybe thousands of people were injured by an earthquake [that] hit north-west Syria,” said the unidentified man who wore an orange jacket in a video published by the White Helmets’ Twitter account.

Collapsed buildings and puddles of water were visible in the background. There have been reports of heavy rain and snow across the region in the past days.

“Many buildings in different cities and villages in north-west Syria collapsed, destroyed by this earthquake. Our teams responded to all the sites and buildings, and until now many families are under the rubble,” said the man.

“We need help, we need the international community to do something, to help us to support us. Northwest Syria is now a disaster area, we need help from everyone to save our people,” he added.

Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Twitter that his country would send 76 firemen and eight rescue dogs to Turkey.

NW #Syria in a state of catastrophe after 7.8 magnitude #earthquake. Destruction, devastation, and collapse of buildings. Hundreds of injuries, dozens of deaths, many trapped under the rubble or stranded in the winter cold. We call on the international community to take action. pic.twitter.com/rtzqRJa8IP — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 6, 2023

Jessika Roswall, Minister for European Affairs of Sweden, expressed her condolences to Turkey and Syria as she arrived for a meeting in Brussels. Sweden currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

“My thoughts go to the families and the victims,” said Ms Roswall.