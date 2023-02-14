Emirati rescue team saves two young men trapped under rubble in Turkey

Follow the latest news on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

An Emirati search and rescue team, part of Operation Gallant Knight/2, has saved two young men from under the rubble in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.

The rescue of the two men, aged 19 and 21, came nine days after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria, news agency Wam reported.

Col Khaled Al Hammadi, commander of the UAE Search and Rescue team in Turkey, said they are using sniffer dogs and working in shifts in the hope of finding survivors.

On February 11, an Emirati team rescued an 11-year-old child trapped under the rubble in Kahramanmaras province.

The search and rescue crew also pulled a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s to safety during the mission.

Then again on February 8, the Emirati team pulled a Syrian family of four from the rubble in the same city. A mother, her son and two daughters were saved after more than five hours of removing debris.

The search and rescue teams from the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Police, as well as a field hospital, which has been set up in Turkey, are all part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight/2.

Read More UN launches $397 million appeal for Syria earthquake survivors

This initiative is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian aid and relief to those in need, highlighting the country's commitment to promoting international co-operation in times of crisis.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of Emirates Red Crescent, led a board meeting of the organisation and instructed it to intensify the UAE’s humanitarian relief efforts in disaster-hit areas, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE would continue its humanitarian response and use its relief and logistics capabilities, emergency cadres and volunteers to assist disaster victims in both countries.

He has reviewed plans to intensify relief operations, including sending more assistance and fulfilling all required humanitarian needs to support affected families.

On Monday, Wam said that the UAE's 50-bed hospital that arrived last week at Gaziantep Airport in Turkey had begun receiving patients.

The hospital is fully equipped and has medical, technical and administrative teams to help treat people injured in the earthquakes.

It was set up in a 40,000-square-metre area and has 50 beds and four ICU beds.

Staff Brig Dr Abdullah Al Ghaithi, commander of the Emirates Relief Field Hospital, said that the facility has various departments, including reception, screening, emergency, surgery, intensive care, dentistry, X-ray, laboratory, pharmacy and outpatient sections.

The hospital’s medical staff includes psychologists to help people suffering from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic disorder, he added.

The field hospital is classified as a level-three unit, meaning it is multidisciplinary, fully equipped and staffed, and has the capacity to carry out all major treatments.

The 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Syria and Turkey last Monday has killed more than 37,000 people.

UAE field hospital in Turkey — in pictures