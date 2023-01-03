UAE weather: Warnings issued as rain forecast for the rest of the week

Rainfall and rough sea warnings were issued on Tuesday, with the UAE braced for more wet weather during the rest of the week.

Much of the Emirates woke up to gloomy skies and a winter chill as an unsettled start to 2023 continued.

Abu Dhabi Police cut speed limits to 80kph on some routes due to fog in the early hours of the morning.

The speed cap was lifted shortly after 6am.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued yellow alerts — calling for people to be on the lookout — with regards to rough seas and convective clouds, from 5am until midday.

The NCM said there was a chance of rain from Tuesday until Saturday in its latest five-day bulletin, with cloudy weather expected over the same period.

Winds are set to reach up to 40kph for the remainder of the week.

The UAE was lashed by heavy rain in the final days of 2022, causing flooding in parts of the Northern Emirates.

Emergency calls to Dubai Police surged as heavy rain swept across the country. The force received 13,108 calls on its emergency number, 999, in 36 hours.

Most were either weather-related or accident calls.

Temperatures are expected to drop steadily in the coming days as winter takes hold.

The NCM said the mercury will fall from a high of 26°C in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to 23°C by Saturday.

Temperatures will drop from 27°C to 24°C in Dubai in the same period.

Evening temperatures will be chilly across the country, falling to as low as 13°C in Al Ain.

