UAE weather: Rain showers to dry up before New Year's Eve celebrations

The rainy start to the week in the UAE will continue through Tuesday and into Wednesday, according to the Emirates' National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast.

Showers should dry up by Wednesday night, meaning plans for New Year's Eve celebrations can be expected to go ahead unaffected.

Temperatures at midnight on December 31 are expected to be around 17ºC.

Rain hammered parts of the country on Monday, with motorists urged to exercise caution on the roads to avoid accidents.

Residents can expect more rain on Tuesday until about 1pm, with cooler temperatures reaching about 23ºC.

Wednesday will have less rainfall and highs of about 25ºC along the coast before conditions dry up completely on Thursday.

The NCM expects the remainder of the week to be consistently dry, with highs of between 26ºC and 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Dubai Police shared advice online on Tuesday regarding safe driving in the rain, along with footage of the heavy downpour in the emirate.

رافقتكم السلامة .#أمطار_الخير

Wishing you a safe ride! pic.twitter.com/9bHyvC39qQ — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) December 27, 2022

Abu Dhabi Police had also called on drivers to be careful in the rain, in a post on social media on Monday morning.

The force asked motorists to abide by varying speed limits displayed on electronic road signs.

Rainfall in the UAE averages between 140mm and 200mm a year, according to the Climate Change Knowledge Portal, with some mountainous areas experiencing up to 350mm a year.