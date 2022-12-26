Dubai hit by heavy rain as UAE weather alert is issued

Motorists in the UAE were urged to drive only if “absolutely necessary” as rain swept across the country on Monday afternoon.

Rain lashed Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates under overcast skies as a soggy end to 2022 continued.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow alert for large parts of the Emirates, calling for people to “be aware” of the wet weather.

The weather centre shared a safety notice on social media calling for people planning to travel by road to be vigilant.

It advised people to avoid getting behind the wheel if possible, but if necessary they should “drive with caution and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users”.

Drivers were asked to “turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced” and to follow weather forecasts and comply with directives from authorities.

Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be careful in the rain, in a post on social media on Monday morning.

The force asked motorists to abide by varying speed limits displayed on electronic road signs.

More rainfall and cloudy weather is forecast for much of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to remain at about 25° in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on both days, dropping below 20° in the evenings.

The NCM said rainfall will give way to dry conditions on Thursday and Friday, but there is the prospect of fog forming in the mornings.