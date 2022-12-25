Rain and dusty weather to continue in UAE

A weather warning has been issued advising UAE motorists to slow down and leave a safe distance between their vehicles as dust and sand continue to blow.

The National Centre for Meteorology said on Twitter that residents are also advised to stay away from the sea and avoid wadis.

The forecaster asked the public to refrain from spreading rumours about the weather.

“The NCM urges the public to follow the official NCM reports and avoid spreading rumours,” it said on Twitter.

On Saturday, parts of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Sharjah and Dubai received light to moderate showers and rainfall is expected to continue into the week.

“(Due to) unstable weather, clouds will increase gradually over scattered areas of the country accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall,” said NCM's forecast for Monday, December 26.

The rain was expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, but no rainfall was predicted for Thursday.

However, the NCM said Thursday would be cloudy, with the humid night continuing into Friday morning.

