Emirates Draw offers massive Dh200m jackpot on New Year's Day

Emirates Draw has announced the first grand prize winner of 2023 could take home a monumental amount of money.

The first Sunday game, which falls on January 1, holds a spectacular jackpot of Dh200 million ($54.45 million), after a rollover from last week.

The prize was announced by RJ Abhijeet, a popular radio and TV presenter from Radio 4 FM, as being the largest cash prize in the Middle East, Africa and Asia combined.

Tuesday’s 65th episode of Emirates Draw Mega7 yielded 6,385 winners, taking home Dh547,462 in prizes.

One participant matched five out of seven digits to win Dh77,777, eight participants matched four out of seven digits to win Dh7,777 each, and 60 participants matched three out of seven digits to win Dh777 each.

Emirates Draws are held every Sunday and are live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook, with seven lucky participants each winning Dh77,777.

People can participate in the weekly draw by buying a Dh50 pencil that will support the planting of corals.

After registering online, participants can select their seven numbers or have the system choose them randomly.

