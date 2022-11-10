Two Emiratis among Emirates Draw raffle winners taking home Dh77,777

Two Emiratis were among the seven raffle draw winners in the weekly Emirates Draw on Sunday.

Hassan Abdullah Alzeyoudi, 47, and Nahyan Nehail AlMansoori, 32 ― who won Dh77,777 each ― were among the 271 winners who shared Dh587,767 in cash prizes in the Emirates Draw Mega7.

Mr Alzeyoudi, from Fujairah, said he started to enter the Emirates Draw only in recent weeks.

“I partake regularly in different draws, but I have never won until now, I am so happy I can’t believe it,” the father of five said.

Mr Alzeyoudi, who works in the private sector, said he plans to use the money to renovate and paint his home before UAE National Day.

Mr AlMansoori, who also works in the private sector, said he discovered Emirates Draw less than three weeks ago.

“I can’t describe the feeling, it was wonderful," he said. "I couldn’t even stand on my feet due to the overwhelming excitement."

He said he intends to use the prize money for investments.

The life-changing Dh100 million grand prize, the largest in the Mena region, is yet to be won. To win, the entrant must match all seven numbers from right to left.

Emirates Draws are held every Sunday and are live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook, with seven lucky participants each winning Dh77,777.

People can participate in the weekly draw by buying a Dh50 pencil that will support the planting of corals. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose a number randomly.

