Emirates Draw: grand prize of Dh100 million still up for grabs

Nobody won UAE's biggest prize pool during draw on Sunday

There were 382 winners, with total prizes of Dh602,714, on April 24. Image: Emirates Draw
The National
Apr 25, 2022

Emirates Draw's grand prize of Dh100 million — the biggest offered to date by a lottery in the UAE — is still up for grabs after nobody won it on Sunday.

Participants have to match seven numbers during a live event to win the mega prize.

A weekly draw was held on Sunday, but none of the winners was able to match all seven numbers.

There were 382 winners, with total prizes of Dh602,714.

Seven people won Dh77,777 each on Sunday night.

If players match six numbers, they can win Dh777,777. Those who match five can win Dh77,777.

If four numbers are matched, the prize is Dh7,777, with Dh777 for three numbers and Dh77 for two numbers.

There are other draws in the UAE that offers large prizes, including Mahzooz, in which participants have to match five numbers to win the grand amount.

A weekly Mahzooz draw was held at the weekend, but no one won the top prize of Dh10 million.

The Abu Dhabi Big Ticket, one of the oldest draws in the country, has been going since 1992.

On Sunday, a player in Qatar won Dh300,000 from the Big Ticket.

Updated: April 25, 2022, 6:23 AM
UAEDubaiAbu Dhabi
