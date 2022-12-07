Abu Dhabi Police seize more than 100kg of hashish and crystal meth

Police in Abu Dhabi have seized 107kg of hashish and crystal methamphetamine after a drug smuggling attempt.

Brig Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, director of the anti-narcotics department at Abu Dhabi Police, said six suspects of Arab and Asian nationalities were arrested.

“The operation dubbed ‘Secret Hidings’ was successful. The gang members were very cautious and buried the drugs in different and secret locations,” he said.

“They were arrested red-handed as they were burying some of the drugs.”

Further details of the drug seizure have not been revealed.

Brig Al Dhaheri said criminals come up with new ways to smuggle drugs into the country but the police will continue to thwart such attempts and keep the public safe.

In March, the force seized 1.5 tonnes of heroin with a market value of Dh150 million ($40m).

The suspicious shipment arrived at Khalifa Port from a neighbouring country and was to be re-exported to a European country.

Last year, police in Abu Dhabi seized drugs with a street value of Dh1.2 billion.

Officers captured more than 2.6 tonnes of narcotics and 1.4 million tablets in a series of operations during the year, aimed at closing the net on drug rings.

Members of the public are urged to help the police by providing information about suspected drug crimes. They will be protected and their names kept confidential.

“As responsible and positive citizens, public members must not hesitate to report any information they have that may be related to drug crimes,” said Brig Taher.

Drugs seizure in Dubai — in pictures