Abu Dhabi Police seized Dh1.2 billion of drugs in 2021

Police in Abu Dhabi seized drugs with a street value of Dh1.2 billion in 2021 as part of a major drive to thwart criminal gangs and safeguard the public.

Officers captured more than 2.6 tonnes of narcotics and 1.4 million tablets under a series of operations during the year aimed at closing the net on drug rings.

Maj Gen Mohammed Al Rashidi, director of criminal security at the force, said police would continue to step up their fight against drug traffickers.

In September, Abu Dhabi Police seized 816 kilograms of narcotic substances and foiled a major drug trafficking ring that involved 142 people of various nationalities.

Dealers were caught after an extensive investigation that tracked the traffickers who used social media to lure young people in the UAE.

The traffickers who were caught have been handed over to judicial authorities, police said.

Brig Gen Taher Al Dhaheri, director of the anti-narcotics division, said the anti-narcotics team monitored the online presence of the traffickers, who sent photos, videos and audio messages promoting drugs and promising delivery within the country.

He said the gang leaders, to prevent being tracked, used international phone numbers to send out messages.

Police urged members of the public to support their efforts by providing information confidentially over potential drug crimes to its Aman service on 800 2626.