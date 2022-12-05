Survey begins to track needs of Dubai's private sector workforce

Work has begun on a survey to establish the needs of private sector employees in Dubai, with an emphasis on Emiratis.

The Dubai Labour Force Survey "is one of the most important household studies carried out annually as part of the DSC’s strategic plan," said Tariq Al Janahi, deputy director of the Dubai Statistics Centre.

“This, in turn, supports planning and decision-making processes by providing a clear picture of the workforce.”

The survey will cover 3,000 households, including 1,500 Emirati families.

Data collection began on November 27 and will run until the first week of January, with people being contacted outside of work hours to gather information.

“The survey generates figures and metrics about both workers and the unemployed, according to their specialisations and educational qualifications,” Mr Al Janahi said.

“It also measures unemployment rates following various characteristics and calculates participation rates in the emirate’s labour market.

“The study makes it possible to identify changes that occur in key indicators and features over the years, in addition to presenting detailed data on demographic, social and economic characteristics of Dubai’s population and human capital.”

The survey comes as a deadline for private companies to ensure that a certain percentage of their staff is Emirati approaches.

By January 1, each private business with more than 50 employees must ensure that at least 2 per cent of its workforce are Emirati citizens.

This figure will increase by 2 per cent each year. By 2026, the government expects at least 10 per cent of employees at each company to be Emirati.

Companies registered in free zones are exempt from the quota but are encouraged to hire UAE citizens.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called on companies to support the country's push to invest in local talent and benefit from incentives on offer.

“We are keen to support and empower private sector companies to achieve the Emiratisation targets before the end of this year,” Saif Al Suwaidi, under-secretary for Emiratisation at the ministry, said previously.

“We're co-operating closely with the private sector, stemming from our belief in its role as a key partner in developing and shaping the future.

“We aim to develop the capabilities of the private sector and enable it to keep pace with changes in global business models and attract UAE national talents to work in skilled jobs through the Nafis programme, which is a cornerstone of these efforts.”