Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid outlines UAE government's vision for next decade

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday outlined the government's vision for the next decade, with the future of education, legal reform and a strong economy all key components.

On the first of a two-day government meeting of senior officials, Sheikh Mohammed set out his vision under the strategy We The UAE 2031.

"During the UAE government's annual meeting today, we launched We The UAE 2031, which represents our governmental vision for the next decade," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"In 2021, we completed our previous strategic session (Vision 2021), and today we start our journey toward new heights under the leadership, sponsorship, and guidance of my brother [President Sheikh] Mohamed bin Zayed, may God keep him safe."

أطلقنا اليوم وضمن الاجتماعات السنوية لحكومة دولة الإمارات "نحن الإمارات 2031" والتي تمثل رؤيتنا الحكومية للعقد القادم.. أنهينا دورتنا الاستراتيجية السابقة في 2021 .. واليوم نبدأ مسيرتنا نحو قمم جديدة برئاسة ورعاية وقيادة أخي محمد بن زايد حفظه الله pic.twitter.com/9redUtsVn3 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 22, 2022

Generating public sector jobs, hosting the Cop28 climate summit in November 2023, developing economic partnerships and pursuing a digital future are also major goals.

On legal reform, Maryam Al Hammadi, secretary general of the Cabinet, said there would be a "new vision for the legislative process", which follows already significant reform in recent years.

On the economy, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said the future meant a "comprehensive Emirati industrial movement led by vital development sectors".

Ten-year targets

Among the targets for We The UAE 2031 are to double GDP from Dh1.49 trillion to Dh3tn. It also sets out to double the number of tourists to 40 million, who will contribute Dh450 billion to gross domestic product.

Announced this month, the national tourism strategy is designed to attract Dh100bn in tourism investment.

We The UAE 2031 includes growing the industrial sector to Dh300bn, which will include an advanced industry sector worth Dh70bn.

Launched in March last year, Operation 300bn includes improving the appeal of the industrial sector to investors by updating legislation, including allowing 100 per cent foreign ownership of projects and making dedicated financing available.

The Emirates plans to generate Dh800bn in non-oil exports in the next 10 years and to rank among the top 10 countries in the world in the scientific innovation index and among the top 10 nations in attracting international talent.

In terms of hydrogen energy production, the UAE also seeks to rank among the top 10 as part of its aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 18 per cent.

Vision 2021 was launched in 2010 to accelerate the country’s growth towards world-class health care, a first-rate education system, a competitive knowledge economy, a sustainable environment and infrastructure, make the UAE the safest place to be in the world and assure a cohesive society that is proud of its identity and sense of belonging.

Road map to 2071

The #UAE_Government_Annual_Meetings commence today in Abu Dhabi in the presence of the UAE's Leadership and more than 500 leading government officials#UAEGOV pic.twitter.com/LBBS4gdesT — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) November 22, 2022

The six topics discussed on Tuesday at the annual government meetings in Abu Dhabi include the future of education, legislative updates, Emiratisation, Cop28, economic partnerships and the digital future.

In his keynote address to the meeting, Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the annual meeting was an opportunity to discuss the road map towards the UAE centennial 2071 plan.

"This year's annual government meeting is notable as it is the first after UAE has completed 50 years. It is the starting point for the country’s march towards the next decade," he said.

"UAE has a leading role in the world and is respected by the world’s nations based on the positive role it has in maintaining peace and stability, supporting the world economy and enhancing the environmental and humanitarian work.

"The new culture in government work will be based on flexibility, proactive, integration and realism at the federal and local levels."

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, in his address, said: "The foundation of the UAE’s foreign policy is to call others for dialogue to resolve disputes and enhance peace and stability in the world."