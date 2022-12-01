How to watch UAE's 51st National Day show on Friday as first details revealed

The UAE's eagerly-awaited 51st National Day show on Friday will be broadcast on television and screened at more than 50 venues across the country.

Citizens and residents are being invited to gather together to watch the live stream of the production in grand settings such as Expo City Dubai, Hatta Dam and Qasr Al Hosn.

The stage performance, which starts at 6pm, will be also be shown at locations in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, including Sheikh Zayed Festival, Liwa Festival, The Founder’s Memorial and Majlis Abu Dhabi.

In Sharjah, viewings will be held at Sharjah National Park, Al Dhaid Fort and Khor Fakkan, while in Ajman it will be shown at Flag Park and Marina Ajman.

A host of cinemas across the UAE, including Novo, VOX, Roxy, Reel, Star and Oscar, will also broadcast the event, which organisers said would be held in Abu Dhabi without the confirming the specific location.

The event will not be open to the public but people will subsequently be able to attend live National Day show events held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre for nine nights from December 3.

An Emirati success story

Organisers have revealed the first details of the show, which will celebrate Emirati pioneers through the years who have blazed a trail for the country's rapid rise since its formation in 1971.

It will centre on the country's rich culture and look at its ambitious plans for the years ahead.

Plans for the show have been in the works since June and have included contributions from nearly 7,000 people drawn from more than 100 countries, including leading engineers, creative minds and technicians.

More than 1,000 school pupils — representing the multi-cultural make-up of the nation — will take part in a children's parade.

Rawdha Al Qubaisi, creative executive producer for the show, said it would be the most significant celebration in the country following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stories of key figures in the fields of marine sciences, environment, agriculture, space, transportation, solar energy and education will be told to help inspire future generations to follow in their path.

The production will reflect Emirati values and customs, with visual elements inspired by Al Sadu, the traditional form of weaving.

Poetry's prominent role in Emirati life will also be explored with new poems waxing lyrical about the UAE's achievements and inspiring stories.

The show will also feature a verse from the anthology of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Viewers will be serenaded by a fusion of traditional Emirati song and international music.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Emirati composers will unite to provide a stirring soundtrack.

A military performance will take centre stage, blended with Taghrooda, a Bedouin form of chanted poetry and Al Ayyala, a traditional performance art.

The Emirates Choir will be in full voice throughout, providing songs for scenes and oration for poems.

Audiences across the Emirates can tune in from 5.30pm on the official National Day website.

Keeping the National Day party going

The National Day show will be performed before crowds at Adnec from December 3 to 11.

Organisers have not confirmed if the Friday event will be staged at Adnec.

Tickets for the nine shows ― which start at 6pm each day ― are available for Dh200 via the National Day website. Children under three are free.

Citizens and residents are expected to turn out in force to celebrate the date the Emirates was formed in 1971.

Last year, stunning Golden Jubilee celebrations took centre stage in Hatta before an audience including President Sheikh Mohamed, who was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the time, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, both of whom could at times be seen recording the spectacle on their mobile phones.

December's festivities will also be momentous for the country.

Sheikh Mohamed will oversee his first National Day as leader, having been elected in May after the death of Sheikh Khalifa.