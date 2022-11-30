UAE's Moon mission: Rashid rover launch postponed by a day

Additional pre-flight checks to be carried out on the lander that will deliver the rover

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket like this one will carry the Hakuto-R lander into space on Wednesday, on the start of a five-month journey to the Moon. Inside the lander is the UAE's Rashid rover, which will roam the lunar surface. Photo: Nasa / EPA
The National
Nov 30, 2022
The Arab world's first mission to the Moon has been postponed due to technical reasons. It was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 30, at 12.39pm GST with the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the UAE's Rashid rover.

The Emirati-built rover will be stored inside Japanese lunar exploration company ispace’s Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander, which will transport the vessel to the Moon's surface.

Weighing 10kg, the rover was built by a small team of Emiratis at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai.

The four-wheel vehicle will spend one lunar day on the Moon's surface to study its geology and dust. It is expected to capture thousands of images of its surroundings with high-resolution cameras.

It is a historic mission for the UAE, Japan and private industry, with ispace on track to become the first company to carry out a commercial cargo mission to the Moon.

Updated: November 30, 2022, 4:51 AM
