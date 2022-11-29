President Sheikh Mohamed orders release of 1,530 prisoners to mark National Day

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has ordered the release of 1,530 prisoners ahead of the country's 51st National Day.

The move reflects Sheikh Mohamed's interest in granting the pardoned prisoners a fresh opportunity at life and a chance to correct their mistakes, said news agency Wam.

It will help to reduce the suffering of the families of the prisoners.

Read More President Sheikh Mohamed pays tribute to fallen UAE soldiers on eve of Commemoration Day

UAE leaders typically offer pardons to hundreds of inmates each year on important occasions such as National Day, Ramadan and Eid.

These humanitarian efforts are aimed to rehabilitate prisoners.