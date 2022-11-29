Expo City Dubai gears up for UAE National Day celebrations

Expo City Dubai will host four days of celebrations for UAE National Day with pop concerts and fireworks.

UAE residents and visitors can enjoy the spirit of the union and spotlight the country’s heritage from Thursday to Sunday at the site.

On Friday, Khaleeji artists Eida Al Menhali and Dalia Mubarak will stage a concert at Al Wasl Plaza at 8.30pm.

Ticket prices start from Dh100 ($27) on the Platinumlist website.

إحتفال يليق بعيد الاتحاد 🇦🇪 مع صوت الإمارات عيضه المنهالي والفنانة داليا مبارك 🎶

استمتعوا بأمسية مميزة مليئة بالمفاجآت في ساحة الوصل، القلب النابض لمدينة إكسبو دبي.

تباع التذاكر عبر الرابط https://t.co/YRXKP2n7kC

🗓️ 2 ديسمبر

⏰ 18:30

📍ساحة الوصل#مدينةإكسبودبي #عيد_الاتحاد pic.twitter.com/o7GrFDfSwy — ExpoCityDubai (@ExpoCityDubai) November 25, 2022

Visitors to the former site of Expo 2020 Dubai can also enjoy the Al Azi performance, a stylistic celebration of the traditional Arab values of unity, solidarity and courage, led by Emirati poet Al Wasmy at the Surreal water feature.

People will have the chance to sample the best of Emirati hospitality and traditions, with a cultural market and bands, as well as immersive projections in the evening at Al Wasl Plaza.

Terra — the Sustainability Pavilion, Alif — the Mobility Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion will offer a series of activities, from arts and crafts to photography exhibitions and traditional workshops.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and chief executive of Expo City Dubai Authority, said National Day was an opportunity to reflect on the many blessings bestowed upon the UAE and its people under the country’s visionary leadership.

READ MORE Inside Expo City Dubai's World Cup 2022 fan zone

“Throughout the year, we are driven by love for our nation, leaders and people and every December 2 we renew our pledge of allegiance to our homeland and our leaders,” Ms Al Hashimy said.

“The site will continue to drive meaningful change in the future, including in one year’s time when we welcome the world for Cop28.”

This year marks the 51st National Day since the establishment of the UAE by its founding fathers, who laid the foundations for the country’s achievements and vision for the future.

Expo City World Cup fan zone - in pictures