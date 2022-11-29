President Sheikh Mohamed pays tribute to fallen UAE soldiers on eve of Commemoration Day

President Sheikh Mohamed has paid homage to UAE soldiers who lost their lives in the service of the nation, as it prepares to mark Commemoration Day.

Sheikh Mohamed said their sacrifices in the line of duty would remain a “source of pride” for the Emirates.

He pledged that the UAE's leadership would continue to support the loved ones of those who died in defence of their country.

Commemoration Day is marked on November 30, with a public holiday the following day, in keeping with recent years.

“We promise our honourable martyrs that their sacrifices will remain immortal in the memory of generations and a source of pride,” Sheikh Mohamed said in a message carried by state news agency Wam.

“Their children, families and loved ones will remain a responsibility that rests on our shoulders.

“It is the homeland's obligation to look after them, and it is the state's responsibility to look after them.”

Expand Autoplay Ahmed Al-Humairi witnesses the Commemoration Day ceremony at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in 2021. All photos: Wam

Commemoration Day is held every year to recognise the dedication and sacrifices of the UAE’s military and civilian service people, and to honour those who lost their lives while serving the country.

President praises Sheikh Khalifa

The late President Sheikh Khalifa introduced Commemoration Day in 2015.

It was initially introduced to commemorate Salem Suhail Khamis, who died on November 30, 1971 while fighting Iranian forces on the island of Greater Tunb. He is thought to have been the first Emirati to be killed in military service since the formation of the UAE that year.

“We recall with full praise and appreciation my brother, the deceased of the homeland, Sheikh Khalifa, may God have mercy on him, who directed that November 30 of each year be designated as a day to commemorate our martyrs who wrote with their pure blood the greatest pages of sacrifice and valour, and ascended the highest ranks of honour, in defence of the state The Union,” the President said.

Sheikh Mohamed called on future generations to be inspired by the “integrity and dedication” of the country's fallen heroes.

“We call on the youth and rising generations of this country to adopt the noble value of martyrdom, to emulate the sacrifices of the martyrs, and to take their example of work ethic, dedication to duty, and integrity in learning that the martyrs exemplified in their sacrifices,” he said.

“The UAE of the future can only be built through hard work and sacrifice if we dream, plan, and work diligently.”

Honouring lives lost

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, lauded those who gave their lives to protect the Emirates.

"Commemoration Day is a very significant day for our nation," she said.

"We dedicate this day to remember the sacrifices of the heroes who gave their lives for their homeland and for the glory of their nation. These sacrifices signify the importance of giving. They inspire our children and the future generations to walk in the footsteps of our forefathers who laid down their lives to safeguard the future of our nation.

"On this day we not only remember those who sacrificed their lives for the nation to keep our flag flying high and strengthen our national identity. Let us all promise to work for the betterment of the state and protect its interests. We are determined to take strides towards a bright future filled with hope and optimism.”

Employees in the UAE will enjoy a four-day weekend to mark Commemoration Day and the country's 51st National Day.

It will run from Thursday, December 1, through to Saturday, December 3. With with Sunday, December 4 being off, employees will be back in the office on Monday, December 5.