Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets ministers of Lithuania, Singapore and Pakistan

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has held meetings with several ministers of other countries who are visiting the UAE.

He met Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, on Friday and discussed bilateral and prospects of co-operation.

At the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Landsbergis signed an extradition agreement.

They also signed an agreement on the transfer of people who have been sentenced and another on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

Sheikh Abdullah also met Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, Singapore's Minister for Home Affairs and Law.

The ministers discussed bilateral relations and co-operation.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

Sheikh Abdullah also held a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

They reviewed the latest regional and international development and talked about the historical relations between the UAE and Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.