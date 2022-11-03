Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds talks with Sergey Lavrov

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Abu Dhabi.

The pair discussed the strategic partnership between the UAE and Russia, Wam news agency reported.

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his pride in the outcome of a meeting between President Sheikh Mohamed and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the UAE leader's visit to Saint Petersburg last month.

“The presidential meeting reflected the rapid growth in co-operation between the two countries,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

After the meeting, he hosted a dinner for Mr Lavrov and his delegation.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Dr Mohamed bin Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE ambassador to the Russian Federation.