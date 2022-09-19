Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has met Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on a visit to Israel.

At the meeting in Tel Aviv, the ministers spoke of the ties the nations have formed since the Abraham Accords peace agreement was signed two years ago.

State news agency Wam said Sheikh Abdullah underscored "the importance of supporting the Palestinian Authority to achieve security and stability for their people and fulfil their aspirations for development and prosperity".

He spoke of the significance of the Abraham Accords in enhancing the prospects of peace, security and stability in the Middle East, noting the people of the region were looking forward to a future brimming with hope, development and prosperity.

Mr Gantz emphasised the importance of this visit in strengthening co-operation between the UAE and Israel across all fronts, especially with the two countries having succeeded in building a distinctive model of co-operation and partnership over the past two years.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE ambassador to Israel.

In recent days Sheikh Abdullah has met former prime minister Yair Lapid, current president Isaac Herzog, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and members of the Knesset.