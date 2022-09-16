Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed visits Holocaust memorial in Tel Aviv

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, visited the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Tel Aviv during a visit to mark the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords that established diplomatic ties between the UAE and Israel.

Sheikh Abdullah "praised the role of this historical complex, which reflects the importance of working to promote and spread the values of tolerance and co-existence among peoples, establishing peace, and supporting peoples' aspirations for a decent life and prosperity" state news agency Wam reported.

President Sheikh Mohamed is keen on the UAE playing a role "as a global beacon for spreading the values of tolerance, co-existence and human brotherhood, as they constitute the essential pillars for achieving sustainable development and prosperity in societies", he said.

Sheikh Abudullah also hosted a reception on Thursday to mark the signing of the accords.

The event was attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and a number of senior officials from Arab, Gulf and foreign countries and international organisations, Wam reported.

Expand Autoplay Emirati Majed Al Seyabi is keen to be a part of building ties with the Israeli people and companies as part of the Abraham Accords. Victor Besa / The National

"Two years ago, on the 15th of September 2020, my country charted a new path for the region," Sheikh Abdullah said in a speech during the ceremony.

"The signing of the Abraham Accords led to the thriving and dynamic relationship our countries enjoy today," he said.

Sheikh Abdullah said the premise on which the accords were built, of diplomacy and communication as a promoter of greater stability, prosperity and hope, was correct.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid during a visit to mark the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords. Wam

The UAE foreign minister also emphasised the need to find a solution to the Palestinian issue.

"This solution must meet the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, including establishing an independent state. The UAE will continue to support all peaceful initiatives that aim to facilitate the fulfilment of these hopes."

International co-operation

Sheikh Abdullah said the accords were a gateway to co-operation on global issues including climate change, science and technology, health care and food and water security.

"And in this regard, it is important to highlight the positive impact the accords have already had by changing the narrative and developing new frameworks for co-operation and dialogue," he said.

An artist's impression of the Abrahamic Family House to be built on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Edelman

Sheikh Abdullah said peaceful co-existence was under threat from "extremism, hate speech and violence".

"These threats must concern all of us, and confronting them will require sustained and joint international effort."

The official also reminded attendees of the opening of the Abrahamic Family House in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi next year which will include a mosque, church and synagogue to "epitomise the universal values" that motivated the accords.